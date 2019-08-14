|
LEO JEROME SIMMONS Monticello It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leo Jerome Simmons at age 75. He passed away at home on Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A private memorial service will be Monday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg. Leo was born March 31, 1944, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. He was the son of Joe and Helen (Prull) Simmons. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello with the Class of 1962. Leo and Shirley Woods were married at St. John's Church in Lisbon on May 28, 1966. God certainly got a good and hardworking man when he took Leo. From delivering newspapers, caring for the dairy cows and tending to the land, he always was busy. Faith, family and farming were his passions. He loved his three sons and their families. His greatest treasures were his five grandchildren. Honoring his memory is his wife of 53 years, Shirley; and their loving sons, Mike (Kelly Westphal) and Mitch (Jenna) Simmons, all of Monticello, and Mark (Lynette Heims) of Dubuque; his five grandchildren, Nicole (Jacob) Hartwig, Cody Simmons, Zach Simmons, Matilda Roberts and Kayla Simmons; a brother, Joseph (special friend, Claudia); sister, Michele (Lance) Rubin; and a brother-in-law, John Woods. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, John and Margaret Woods; and his sisters-in-law, Kay Wolvers and Cleanne Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019