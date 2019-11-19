|
LEO WILLIAM WIESER Manchester Leo William Wieser, 86, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, West Campus, Independence. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in rural Independence, the son of Joseph and Clara (Kofmehl) Wieser. Leo was raised and educated in the area and was a 1952 graduate of East Buchanan High School. On Nov. 10, 1959, Leo was united in marriage to Marlene Mueller. Three children were born to this union. Leo worked as a machinist and drove a semi. He retired in 1999. Marlene passed away May 10, 1997. Leo then married Loretta Bachman on Sept. 23, 2000. The couple later divorced. Leo's interests include fishing, woodworking and model airplanes. He also enjoyed flying ultralights. Survivors include Leo's three children, Deborah (Bruce) Henthorn of Urbana, Scott (Vicky) Wieser of Cedar Rapids and Brian (Angel) Wieser of Urbana; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, LeRoy (Theresa) Wieser of Vinton; and several nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marlene Wieser; two brothers, Donald and Clarence; and three sisters, Virginia, Elmeda and Luella. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Friends also may call one hour before the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019