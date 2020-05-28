|
LEODA THOMPSON Monticello Leoda Thompson, 88, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home following an extended illness. Private family services will be held Friday, May 29, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello with interment in Hopkinton Cemetery. The Rev. Jan Lamont will officiate at the services. Please sign Leoda's guest book at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Leoda Thompson to Regional Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, 709 W. Main St., Manchester, IA 52057. Survivors include a son, Craig (Julia) Thompson, Strawberry Point; five grandsons, Matthew (Claire) Thompson, Jared (Leah) Thompson, Mark (Carrie) Thompson, Jonathan Thompson and Christian Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dick. Leoda Ann Borden was born at her maternal grandparents' farm home near Hopkinton on May 16, 1932. She was the daughter of Wesley Benjamin and LaRue Imogene DeShaw Borden. She often told the story of how the doctor's car burned in their yard that morning. She was reared in the farm home of her maternal grandparents', Herbert S. and L. Goldie DeShaw. Leoda attended the South Fork No. 5 School, also called the Joseph School, for eight years. She was the valedictorian of the Delaware County rural schools in May 1946. She continued her education at Hopkinton High School, where she was the co-valedictorian of the graduating Class of 1950. Leoda exchanged marriage vows with Richard Lloyd Thompson on June 29, 1952, at Hopkinton Presbyterian Church. They were the proud parents of one son, Craig Borden Thompson. The couple lived in Monticello most all their married lives. Leoda was employed at Franklin Equipment and Monticello State Bank in her early years. She is most remembered for her many years of work in the Hopkinton medical offices of Dr. Polance, Dr. Connelly and Dr. Gearhart. Leoda was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Hopkinton and later in Monticello. She also had been a member of Eastern Star. Being a granddaughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend were her priorities in life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020