Leon "Shorty" Condon
LEON V. "SHORTY" CONDON Ladora Leon V. "Shorty" Condon, 80, of Ladora, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his five children. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the American Legion Hall in Victor with Pastor Wayne Mussman officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Victor American Legion and the Army Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the American Legion Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed in Leon's name to the family. Social distancing and masks will be required for all in attendance. For full obituary and online condolences visit: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
