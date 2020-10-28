Leon Sells

LEON NEAL SELLS Toledo Leon Neal Sells, 73, of Toledo, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint-Marshalltown from a sudden illness. A funeral service will be held over Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, officiated by Jim Rosiek. Contact LeonSells Funeral11.7@gmail.com for Zoom link. Because of COVID-19, a visitation will not be held as wanted. Instead, his sons would welcome a socially distant visit, a phone call or an individual meeting over Zoom. Condolences may be left at www.kruse-phillips.com
. Leon was born Dec. 11, 1946, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of Neal and Albina (Peshel) Sells. He attended country school in rural Toledo and graduated from Tama-Toledo High School in 1965. Leon was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 20, 1964. He spent many years in a full time volunteer ministry teaching people in the community about the Bible and the wonderful hope for the future it contains. This led him to Albuquerque, N.M., for many years and then all over Iowa, Boone, Lake City, Marshalltown, Marengo and, most recently, Ames. He also served as an elder in these congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was privileged to attend special training courses over the years, several Pioneer Service Schools and many Kingdom Ministry Schools for congregation elders. He also participated in Kingdom Hall Construction and relief work after Hurricane Katrina and the floods of 2008 in Cedar Rapids. While recently retired, Leon spent many years as a self-employed painter and professional janitor. He was an avid collector, especially of vinyl records and of "great deals" at thrift stores. He loved music and could tell you all about the year the song was written, the artist who wrote the song and the band that sang it. He especially appreciated his senior coffees and telling corny jokes. He loved words, their meaning and their proper pronunciation, which he liked to randomly share. He shared a love of baseball with his sons, which prompted traveling to baseball stadiums around the U.S. and Canada. He and his sons enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia together. Leon also enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye basketball games. He enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises. In the words of a close friend, "Leon was one of a kind." He was affectionately called "Daddily Do-Right" by many. He was a wonderful father, and his kind and loving demeanor will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Survivors include two precious sons, Eric (Jill) Sells, Tiffin, and Alan Sells, Tampa, Fla.; one beloved sister, Doris Valline, Toledo; three nephews, Ron Hoffer, Craig Hoffer and Kerry (Toni) Sells; and many other great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Duane Sells; one sister, Diane Hoffer; and a niece, Lisa Warner. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.