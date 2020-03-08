|
|
LEONA EMILY MIHAL Cedar Rapids Leona Emily Mihal, 99, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Blain Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March, 9, at Brosh Chapel. Leona was born Jan. 27, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frank and Callie (Pirkl) Benish. Leona married Peter Mihal on June 8, 1938. Leona lived on a farm near Swisher until 1956, when she moved to Cedar Rapids and retired from Alliant Energy after 21 years. Leona loved to bake prize-winning kolaches and egg noodles and hand embroidered many quilts. She loved dancing, bowling and watching sports. Her greatest joy was when her family visited. She was a member of Swisher American Legion for 59 years and Fraternal Order of Eagles for 52 years. Leona is survived by her children, Betty Sheets of Pensacola, Fla., Gene (Sue Anne) Mihal of Cedar Rapids and Richard (Sue) Mihal of Ocean Springs, Miss., 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth Mihal; grandchildren, Barbara Budde, Todd Sheets Sr., and Heath Mihal; and three brothers, Edwin, Leonard and Robert Benish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020