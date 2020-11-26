LEONA HELEN WATERS Shellsburg Leona Helen Waters, 89, of Shellsburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Per Leona's request, she is to be cremated and placed with her husband, Edgar Waters. There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life at a later date in the spring of 2021. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City, in the spring of 2021. There will be no visitation. Leona was born in Amana, Iowa, to Leo Vanourney and Helen Coufal on July 29, 1931. She married Edgar Waters on March 10, 1959, until his death in May 1995. They had a son, Don. Leona lived for her family. She loved her family and get togethers. But most of all she loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. Leona was an excellent embroiderer and the quilts she made will live on in the hearts whom she made them for. She also was a great cook and she made the best peanut brittle around. She is survived by son, Donald; brothers, Donald (Loreta) Vanourney, Richard (Karen) Vanourney and Frank Vanourney; sisters, Dorothy Crilley, Betty Supple, Lois Cornthwaite and Katie (Gary) Gadient; daughter-in-law, Pamela Waters; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Waters and Ashley Waters; and great-grandchildren, Brody Waters and Presley Waters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Waters; parents, Leo and Helen Vanourney; brother, Leo Vanourney; grandson, Richard Waters; sister-in-law, Joanne Vanourney; and brother-in-laws, Paul Crilley and Paul Supple. The family would like to thank the Rock Ridge Care Center for their excellent care these last few months and the Hospice of Mercy.



