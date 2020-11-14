LEONA M. SMITH Cedar Rapids Leona M. Smith, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Jayne Thompson. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. All in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. If you are unable to attend, please send a note to Dick at 1140 J Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Leona is survived by her husband, Dick; her four children, Roger (Marleas) Smith of Santa Clara, Calif., Linda (Charlie) Haywood of Union, Ryan (Carol) Smith of Martelle and Lisa (David) Mattingly of Coralville; and her five grandchildren Jessica, Nicole, Tyler, McKenzie and Clay. Leona was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce O'Connell. Leona was born on Sept. 3, 1941, in Story City, the daughter of Bervin and Gladys Larson Johnson. In 1959, Leona graduated from Story City High School, where she was a star basketball player often making 50-plus points each game, and played the bassoon in band. Leona also graduated from Iowa State University. She married Dick Smith on Feb. 28, 1962, in Story City and their loving union lasted for 58 years until she passed away. Leona was a talented seamstress and loved crafting, reading and going to sporting events with Dick. She was very faithful and had a heart for serving others in need. Leona will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
