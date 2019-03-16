LEONA "LEE" PAULINE EVANS Iowa City Leona "Lee" Pauline Evans died Monday, March 11, 2019, following a short illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. The family will greet friends prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Private burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Leona's name. Lee was born March 23, 1927, to Paul and Mary (Shebetka) Swenka. She married Leo Evans Feb. 1, 1947, at St. Mary's Church, Oxford. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1987. For 26 years, Lee spent the winter months in Mesa, Ariz. There she met Wayne Dettmann of Bismarck, N.D. They remained together for 25 years. Wayne was a wonderful addition to our family. He took great care of Lee and was always quick with a joke, which she very much appreciated. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, flowers and cheering on the Hawkeyes. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and VFW Ladies Auxiliary 788, Cedar Rapids. Leona is survived by her children, Terry Hughey, Diana (Mark) Dalton, Edward (Kimberly) Evans and Randall (Cindy) Evans, all of Iowa City; her special friend, Wayne; sister, Emily (Norbert) Wagner; 11 grandchildren, Tami (Brent) Posivio, Dawn Holderness, Dan (Quan) Dalton, Amy Petersen, Michael Evans, Kilee (AJ) Kohles, Matthew Evans (Kiley Richards), Nicholas Evans, Mitchell Evans, Natalie Evans and Andrew Evans; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister in law, Helen (Kenneth) Swenka; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; four brothers and three sisters; brothers-in-law, William (Veronica) Evans and John (Peg) Evans; and her granddaughter's husband, Ryan Petersen. The family wishes to thank Briarwood Health Care and Essence of Life Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary