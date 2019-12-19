Home

LEONARD C. KRUCKENBERG Lowden Leonard C. Kruckenberg, 80, of Lowden, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Leonard was born Aug. 27, 1939, to Carl and Florene (Kroemer) Kruckenberg in Lowden, Iowa. Leonard was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed trivia, playing cards, parades, telling stories, jigsaw puzzles and showing his pictures in his photo album. Leonard was a volunteer with Cedar County taking people where they needed, and also worked at the Tipton senior Center. He is survived by his sisters, Lois (Wes) Rearick of Sterling Heights, Mich., Elda Doermann of Clarence and Donna Myers of Wilton; and also his nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
