Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Edward Monaghan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Edward Monaghan Obituary
LEONARD EDWARD MONAGHAN Manchester Leonard Edward Monaghan, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Leonard is survived by his wife, Shirley; his seven children, Rene (Mike) Staudacher of Indianola, Carol (Kyler) Killmaster of Midland, Mich., Brian (Bridgette) Monaghan of Masonville, Maureen (Scott) Dusen of Johnston, Sheila (Patrick) Henrichsen of Des Moines, Sean (Christina) Monaghan of Wichita, Kan., and Sharon Monaghan of Minneapolis, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; and his sister, Rosemary (Ray) McMahon of Richardson, Texas. The family would like to thank the people at the Good Neighbor Home and Regional Medical Center Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Regional Medical Center Hospice or the Monti Community Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com. Mass of Christian Burial with military rites: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.