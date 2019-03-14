LEONARD EDWARD MONAGHAN Manchester Leonard Edward Monaghan, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Leonard is survived by his wife, Shirley; his seven children, Rene (Mike) Staudacher of Indianola, Carol (Kyler) Killmaster of Midland, Mich., Brian (Bridgette) Monaghan of Masonville, Maureen (Scott) Dusen of Johnston, Sheila (Patrick) Henrichsen of Des Moines, Sean (Christina) Monaghan of Wichita, Kan., and Sharon Monaghan of Minneapolis, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; and his sister, Rosemary (Ray) McMahon of Richardson, Texas. The family would like to thank the people at the Good Neighbor Home and Regional Medical Center Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Regional Medical Center Hospice or the Monti Community Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com. Mass of Christian Burial with military rites: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary