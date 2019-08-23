|
LEONARD F. HERINK Tama Leonard F. Herink, 87, of Tama, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama, Iowa. Visitation is before the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 9 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Vining, Iowa, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019