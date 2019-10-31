|
LEONARD J. "LENNIE" HAIGHT Manchester Leonard J. "Lennie" Haight, 70, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Oct. 28 2019. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester and one hour before the service Saturday. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home. Burial: Upper Bay Cemetery, Delhi. Lennie was born May 16, 1949, to J. Donald and Helen (Sickels) Haight in Manchester, Iowa. Lennie was a graduate of Manchester High School and Kirkwood Community College. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Lennie married Maria Meister at the Community Congregational Church in 1989. Lennie enjoyed fishing, aquariums and playing computer games. He loved working with the elderly and spending time with his family and dog, Doodle. Lennie is survived by his wife, Maria Haight of Manchester; children, Charlette (Kevin) Mullen of Boundurant, James (Amy) Haight of Marshalltown and Tim Haight of Iowa; grandchildren, Megan Haight of Marshalltown, Isabella Mullen of Boundurant and Eden Mullen of Boundurant; a sister, Virginia Pruetz of Victoria, Texas; and brother-in-law, Terry Meister of Manchester. Lennie was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Haight; a sister, Linda Grogg; brother-in-law, Donald Pruetz; and a nephew, David Pruetz. Please share a memory of Lennie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019