LEONARD JEROME JANSEN Toledo Leonard Jerome Jansen, 82, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine with Pastor Thomas Petersen officiating. Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Hartwick with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Belle Plaine American Legion. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Leonard was born March 12, 1937, to Jerome and Rosa (Donegan) Jansen in Hartwick, Iowa. He attended Honey Creek No. 9 School in Hartwick. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, which he proudly served in the Korean War. Following the war, he served in Virginia until being honorably discharged on Feb. 28, 1962, returning to Cedar Rapids. While in Cedar Rapids, he worked for Reeve Volkswagen which piqued his interest in cars. He later started his own auto repair business, Jansen Motors, which had several locations around Cedar Rapids. On Nov. 30, 1958, Leonard married Monica Wilhelm in Mathersville, Ill., on his brother's farm. Together they raised four children. Leonard was a member of Belle Plaine American Legion Post No. 39. Leonard coupled two of his greatest passions, cars and farming to create several business ventures. He passed on his love of cars to his children and grandchildren. He also took pride in showing his rebuilt pickup. In his spare time, Leonard loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leonard is survived by his wife, Monica; his children, Angie (Darrell) Cannon, Elizabeth Jansen and Leonard Jansen II; grandchildren, Trisha (Hayden) Brauer, Lisa (Dan Wilcox) Neal, Heather (Rick) Manley, Christopher (Kristin) Jansen, Tristin Jansen, Shanell (Jansen) Belles, Jory (Melanie) Holten, Josh (Samantha) Cannon and Jordan Cannon; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Braydin, Tristin, Coltin, Eilish, Bryar, Briley, Braxton, Nash and Brynlee; sister, Joyce Mumby; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings and son, James Jansen.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019