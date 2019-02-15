LEONARD KEITH EICHELBERGER Atalissa Leonard Keith Eichelberger, 89, of Atalissa, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, in his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Visitation will be held at Fry Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, and on Monday from 9 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held at West Bethel Cemetery northwest of the Atalissa Truck Stop with full military rites by Tipton VFW Post 2537 and American Legion Post 123. A time of food and fellowship will follow after the committal at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been chosen for Iowa City Hospice and online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Leonard was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Mechanicsville, the youngest of eight children born to Frank and Freda Greve Eichelberger. Because both Frank and Freda died when Leonard was a very young boy, he was raised by his adopted parents, H.V. "Short" Conley and his wife, Ethel, of Tipton. Leonard graduated from Springdale High School with the Class of 1947. Leonard served in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. On Dec. 13, 1953, Leonard and Darlene Marolf were united in marriage in the Lutheran Church in Tipton. Together they farmed in the Atalissa area and raised their two children, Deann and David. Leonard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Darlene, of Atalissa; his daughter and son-in-law, Deann and Randy Thelen of Jackson, Tenn.; his son, David Eichelberger of Atalissa; grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Katie Juels of Phoenix, Ariz., and Madison Montchal of Jackson, Tenn.; and his first great-granddaughter due on April 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Bob and Arthur Eichelberger; and his sisters, Eleanor McAfee, Erma Samuelson, Jean Coleman and Frances Anderson. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary