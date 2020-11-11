LEONARD S. COOK Marion Leonard S. Cook, 81, of Marion, Iowa, was called home by his Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and COVID-19 at Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A private family graveside service will he held on Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Qualben from St. Mark's Lutheran Church officiating. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Leonard was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Deadwood, S.D., son of the late Leo and Katherine Cook. Leonard lived and was educated in Sioux Falls, S.D., graduating from Washington High School. He attended two years at the Springfield College and spent 5 years in the South Dakota Air Guard. In 1961, he married Donna Frerk. In 1962, they moved to Cedar Rapids and he worked at Rockwell Collins for 32 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed country western music and attended many years at Fan Fair Week in Nashville, Tenn. Leonard also enjoyed gambling and the new casinos, loved working on old cars and showing his '51 Cadillac and riding his motorcycle. Leonard is survived by his two children, Tim of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Carla (Randy) Miller of Waterloo, Iowa; his grandchildren, Taylor of Waterloo, Iowa, and Andrew of Iowa City, Iowa; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and their mates. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
