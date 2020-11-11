1/1
Leonard S. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD S. COOK Marion Leonard S. Cook, 81, of Marion, Iowa, was called home by his Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and COVID-19 at Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A private family graveside service will he held on Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Qualben from St. Mark's Lutheran Church officiating. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Leonard was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Deadwood, S.D., son of the late Leo and Katherine Cook. Leonard lived and was educated in Sioux Falls, S.D., graduating from Washington High School. He attended two years at the Springfield College and spent 5 years in the South Dakota Air Guard. In 1961, he married Donna Frerk. In 1962, they moved to Cedar Rapids and he worked at Rockwell Collins for 32 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed country western music and attended many years at Fan Fair Week in Nashville, Tenn. Leonard also enjoyed gambling and the new casinos, loved working on old cars and showing his '51 Cadillac and riding his motorcycle. Leonard is survived by his two children, Tim of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Carla (Randy) Miller of Waterloo, Iowa; his grandchildren, Taylor of Waterloo, Iowa, and Andrew of Iowa City, Iowa; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and their mates. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved