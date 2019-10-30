Home

LEONE STUDEBAKER Mount Auburn Leone Studebaker, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Windsor Manor in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
