1/1
Leonore Petrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONORE PETRICK Hiawatha Leonore Petrick, 96, of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly of Prairieburg, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. Private services for family only will be conducted by the Rev. Nick March. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. Leonore is survived by her 10 children, Linda Peet, Elaine Fayhee, Nancy Shields, Susan Recker, Jane (Leland) Loux, William (Toni) Petrick, Richard Petrick, Kenneth (Cinda) Petrick, Ronald (Kathy) Petrick and Carol Hewitt; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Petrick. Leonore's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Garnett Place and Hiawatha Care Center for all the wonderful care given to Leonore. Please share a memory of Leonore at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Vigil
07:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved