LEONORE PETRICK Hiawatha Leonore Petrick, 96, of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly of Prairieburg, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. Private services for family only will be conducted by the Rev. Nick March. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. Leonore is survived by her 10 children, Linda Peet, Elaine Fayhee, Nancy Shields, Susan Recker, Jane (Leland) Loux, William (Toni) Petrick, Richard Petrick, Kenneth (Cinda) Petrick, Ronald (Kathy) Petrick and Carol Hewitt; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Petrick. Leonore's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Garnett Place and Hiawatha Care Center for all the wonderful care given to Leonore. Please share a memory of Leonore at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.