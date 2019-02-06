Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
116 W Broad St
North English, IA 52316
(319) 664-3385
Resources
More Obituaries for Leora Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leora Good

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leora Good Obituary
LEORA MAXINE GOOD North English Leora Maxine Good died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo at the age of 88 years. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in the North English Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are for Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.