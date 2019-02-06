|
|
LEORA MAXINE GOOD North English Leora Maxine Good died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo at the age of 88 years. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in the North English Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are for Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019