LEREATA "RITA" KELSEY TUNKS Liberty, Miss. Lereata "Rita" Kelsey Tunks passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Liberty, Miss., on Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 88. She was a native of Center Point, Iowa, and a longtime resident of Wickenburg, Ariz. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, and her two lifelong best friends. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Ette; two step-daughters, Shirley (Gary) Rabik and Donna (Dennis) Wayson; grandchildren, Richard and wife Jenna Andrews, Aubree Hodge and Amber Wilson; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her two sons, Richard and Gary Andrews; husband, Gary Tunks; parents, Lester, and Florence Kelsey; and five siblings. Memorial will be announced at a later date.



