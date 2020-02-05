|
LEROY RENE BRAL Marengo Leroy Rene Bral, 91, of Marengo, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Marengo with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Marengo, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leroy Bral Rolle Bolle Memorial, c/o Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, IA 52301. Leroy is survived by his four children, Barbara Roggentien and Richard Bral (Conna), both of Marengo, David Bral (Juli) of Montezuma and Catherine Horgan (Stephen) of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Tascha (Kirk) Naber of Overland Park, Kan., Traci Nandi (Partha) of New York City, N.Y., Toby (Kristen) Bral of Marengo, Robert (Lindsey) Roggentien of Costa Mesa, Calif., Nicholas (Tammy) Bral of Marengo, Christina (Quantez) Roggentien of Atlanta, Cale (Samantha) Bral of Solon and Riley, Kathleen, Connor and Brendan Horgan of Atlanta; and 11 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Cameron Naber of Overland Park, Owen and Derek Bral of Marengo, Jayden and Alexandria Nandi of New York City, Christian LaGrange, Kendra Jo and Barrett Bral of Marengo, Lucas Bral of Solon and Grayson Harper of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 61 years, in November 2011; a son-in-law, Mikel Roggentien, in 2014; his parents, August and Margarette Bral; and siblings, Emil Bral and Marion Gorsch. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020