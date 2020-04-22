|
LEROY E. HUMMEL Marion LeRoy E. Hummel, 76, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Willow Garden Care Center in Marion. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Schaller Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa. LeRoy was born Jan. 22, 1944, on a family farm near Early, Iowa, the son of Harold and Irene (Nelsen) Hummel. He grew up working on the family farm. LeRoy later worked at a Marriott Hotel in Minneapolis, Minn. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. LeRoy liked cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed football and fishing. LeRoy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. LeRoy is survived and lovingly remembered by his sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Bishop of Spencer, Iowa; two brothers, William H. (CeeCee) Hummel of Fortuna, Calif., and Lloyd (Candy) Hummel of Marion; sister-in-law, Cathy Hummel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Harold "Hal" Hummel Jr. Please share a memory of LeRoy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
