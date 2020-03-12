|
|
LEROY M. DUWA Hills LeRoy M. Duwa, 97, of rural Hills, passed away March 10, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, where visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. He was born in Washington County and raised in Riverside, Iowa. He was the son of Albert and Zita (Waldschmidt) Duwa. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1941, in a graduating class of 18. There were four sets of twins which included LeRoy and his twin brother Lamont. LeRoy served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in November 1946. He married Lucille Duwa Jan. 18, 1947, at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. He was a farmer, and in addition to this, he worked at the Conesville Elevator, Iowa Valley Milling Co. He retired from the University of Iowa Physical Plant after 25 years in 1991. He was a 60-year member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hills, where he also served as an usher for many years. He always was willing to help whenever there was a need. He had a gentle demeanor and a pleasant welcoming gentleness to him. LeRoy also was a lifetime member of Hills Town and Country. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all. He loved training ponies and donkeys and taking them to parades. Most of all, he had to have his yard free of creeping Charlie. He would spend many weeks, days and hours pulling it. He also loved his lawn mower, spending many hours riding it to keep his yard in pristine condition. LeRoy loved to play euchre, Rummikub, and solve his word search puzzle books faster than you could buy them. He leaves behind his wife, Lucille, of 73 years, his children, Larry (Sheena) of Fort Collins, Colo., Bev (Leonard) Trammell of Mesquite, Texas, Judy (Carl) Cambridge of Hills and Jan (Randy Rath) Barnes of Coralville; 10 grandchildren, Alan (Ronnie) Duwa of New Port Richey, Fla., Mark (Laura) Irvin of Cedar Rapids, Stephanie Irvin of Iowa City, Kati (Brad) Pope of Cummings, Ga., Nicole (Matt) Polk of Falls Church, Va., Rob (Darlene) Duwa of Coralville, Corey (Sydney) Barnes of Iowa City, Josh Barnes of North Liberty, Jessica (Rossi) Saucedo of Forney, Texas and Shawn (Angie McCreary) of Fort Worth, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren, plus one due in May; seven step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Melvin and Ed. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eulalia, Bernice and Mildred; and brothers, Robert and twin brother, Lamont. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for LeRoy's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020