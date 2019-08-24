Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA 52101
(563) 382-8651
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA 52101
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Schlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Schlee


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Schlee Obituary
LEROY SCHLEE Decorah LeRoy Schlee, 92, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah with Deacon Mike Ward presiding. Burial will be in Phelps cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Schluter Balik Funeral Home in Decorah, and also after 9:30 a.m. at the church on Monday morning. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 72 years, Violet Amber Schlee; nine children, Sherry Jaeger, Susan Schlee, Lee Schlee, Wendy (Craig) Kruger, Joey Schlee, Ellen Schlee, Robin Schlee, Scott Schlee and Daniel (Linda) Schlee; as well as 79 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Neal and Arthur (Barb) Schlee; brother-in-law, Steve (Donna) Brady; sister-in-law, Alberta (Dick) Farquhar; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now