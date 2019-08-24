|
LEROY SCHLEE Decorah LeRoy Schlee, 92, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah with Deacon Mike Ward presiding. Burial will be in Phelps cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Schluter Balik Funeral Home in Decorah, and also after 9:30 a.m. at the church on Monday morning. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 72 years, Violet Amber Schlee; nine children, Sherry Jaeger, Susan Schlee, Lee Schlee, Wendy (Craig) Kruger, Joey Schlee, Ellen Schlee, Robin Schlee, Scott Schlee and Daniel (Linda) Schlee; as well as 79 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Neal and Arthur (Barb) Schlee; brother-in-law, Steve (Donna) Brady; sister-in-law, Alberta (Dick) Farquhar; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019