LES D. ALBRIGHT Marion Les D. Albright, 67, of Marion, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends and family at a celebration of Les' life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at their home, located at 1779 Galway Dr., Marion, IA 52302. A private committal service will take place at a later date. Les was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Gettysburg, Pa. He married Pamalea Lynn Brown on April 6, 1981, in York, Pa. Les was formerly employed with the Linn County road crew. He was an Army veteran, serving during Vietnam. Les loved mowing his yard with his John Deere and, most of all, spending time with his dogs and family. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Pamalea Albright of Marion; children, Shannon (Dave) Kennedy of Marion, Chyenne (Dallas) Smith of Watkins and Matt Horn (Mel Thompson) of Red Lion, Pa.; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Day, Halee Wiley, Jacob Smith, Tessa Smith and Andrew Griffith; and two very special dogs, "Stubby" and "Stinker." Les was preceded in death by his grandparents; and three beloved dogs, "Bud," "Sammi" and "Katie."