Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Driscoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Driscoll Obituary
LESLIE ANN DRISCOLL Cedar Rapids Leslie Ann Driscoll, 41 died March 28, 2020. Survivors include her wife, Alison May Driscoll; daughter, Taryn Driscoll; a brother, Brandon Driscoll; her sister, Karen Driscoll; parents, Anthony Driscoll and Julee Driscoll; grandparents, Robert Allen DeGroff and Nancy DeGroff; aunts and uncles, Jerry Driscoll, Steven Driscoll, Doreen (Pat) Shellady, Joe Driscoll, Lori (Rick) Hanson, Cindy Locke, Steve (Deborah) DeGroff and Connie (Cliff) Robison; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by Joseph and Patricia Driscoll, Luann Driscoll and Scott Goslin.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -