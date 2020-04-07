|
|
LESLIE ANN DRISCOLL Cedar Rapids Leslie Ann Driscoll, 41 died March 28, 2020. Survivors include her wife, Alison May Driscoll; daughter, Taryn Driscoll; a brother, Brandon Driscoll; her sister, Karen Driscoll; parents, Anthony Driscoll and Julee Driscoll; grandparents, Robert Allen DeGroff and Nancy DeGroff; aunts and uncles, Jerry Driscoll, Steven Driscoll, Doreen (Pat) Shellady, Joe Driscoll, Lori (Rick) Hanson, Cindy Locke, Steve (Deborah) DeGroff and Connie (Cliff) Robison; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by Joseph and Patricia Driscoll, Luann Driscoll and Scott Goslin.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020