LESLIE MARIE LEWIS HAGEN Fairfax Leslie Marie Lewis Hagen passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She had struggled a long battle of fighting Huntington's disease. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa. She is survived by her husband, James; son, Joel; daughter, Maddie; mother, Mary Ann; sister, Lynette (Dennis); and brothers, Drew (Lois), Darren (Patty), Dana and Derek (Torrie). Also, a special thank-you to the Hospice House of Cedar Rapids for caring for Leslie. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at St. John XXII Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington's disease or hospice.
Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019
