LESLIE ANNE RAUSCHKOLB Oklahoma City, Okla. Leslie Anne Rauschkolb, 67, of Oklahoma City, Okla., died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Napa, Calif., after a road trip visiting friends. She died after a two-year battle against multiple myeloma and recurring bouts with pneumonia. A memorial service in her honor was held Sept. 6 at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134. Leslie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Robert and Doris Ruth; and her brother, Bryan Ruth. Survivors include her sons, Eric (Kate) Rauschkolb of Longmont, Colo., and Andy (Taylor) Rauschkolb of Oklahoma City. Leslie also is survived by the eight lights of her life, her grandchildren, Ethan, Ben, Will, Ellie, Hank, Annie, Charlie and Nate Rauschkolb. Leslie was born May 5, 1952, in Vallejo, Calif. Her family then moved to Connecticut before settling in Orchard Lake, Mich., where she graduated from high school. She then went on to Colorado State University, where she obtained her B.S. in occupational therapy. It was at CSU where Leslie met the love of her life, Bill Rauschkolb. While in college at CSU, Leslie made the most important decision of her life, to give her life over to Jesus Christ. This faith decision guided her path from that point forward and shaped the woman, wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend that she would become. As an adult, Leslie lived in Denver, Colo., Eugene, Ore., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Medina, Ohio, Temecula, Calif., and Oklahoma City, Okla. At each stop along the way, she met lifelong friends. Since Bill's passing two-and-a-half years ago, Leslie hiked the "El Camino" trail in Spain, continued her work as an occupational therapist (a job she LOVED and did for 45 years), visited friends across the country, and enjoyed catching her grandkids' games and concerts at every possible turn. Bill and Leslie shared a marriage that was rock solid. Up until the end, they enjoyed snuggling, sharing time together, laughing with and at each other and truly being best friends. Their marriage set a biblical example for their boys, grandchildren and friends. In fact, Leslie and Bill's outward expressions of affection would often cause their son's eyes to roll and cheeks to blush (even though deep down they loved that they were so much in love). Besides being with Bill, Leslie was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren. She was intentional about making one-on-one time with each grandchild a top priority. She also cherished her two daughters-in-law, Kate and Taylor. Leslie saw them as true friends and enjoyed the laughs and inside jokes only moms and wives can understand. Leslie was a woman after God's own heart. She was a courageous and loyal wife and was the best mom any kid could ask for. She will be missed, but we know that her legacy (of both DNA and faith) will live on forever. Deuteronomy 6:5-7. A memorial service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, Leslie would have appreciated a donation to Crossings Community Clinic, 10255 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73120.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019