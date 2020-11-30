1/1
LESLIE GLEN STREIF Manchester Leslie Glen Streif, 95, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1925, the son of Glen and Clara (Detten) Streif, in Dubuque. Leslie attended Millville rural school, north of Epworth, and Epworth High School. On June 23, 1945, Leslie was united in marriage to Mary Deloras Wall in Charles City. Two children were born to this union. Together they farmed in the Epworth area until 1958. They then moved and farmed south of Manchester. In 1962, they moved to a farm northeast of Manchester and, in 1989, they moved to Manchester. Leslie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Independence. Leslie loved traveling with the Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football teams, from regular games to bowl games. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, getting out to meet people, but most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his daughter, Joan (Steven) Hillers of Manchester; his son, John Streif of Iowa City; three grandchildren, David (Wanda) Hillers of Manchester, Dawn (Rick) Holtz of Urbana and Daniel (Nicki) Hillers of Urbana; seven great-grandchildren, Brock and Kendra Hillers, Logan and Claire Holtz and Mya, Kalyn and Oaklyn Hillers; his dear friend, Jerry Moorman; and many nieces and nephews. Leslie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Deloras, in 2016; and his parents, Glen and Clara Streif. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church in Independence. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, Above and Beyond Hospice and, especially, Jennifer King, who helped Dad. Because of COVID-19 concerns and the governor's proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and friends will be allowed in the funeral home in groups of 10. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Public visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Public graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester with the Rev. Dr. Sean D. Burke officiating.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
