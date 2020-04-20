Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
Lester J. Dingbaum


1927 - 2020
Lester J. Dingbaum Obituary
LESTER J. DINGBAUM Manchester Lester J. Dingbaum, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa. He was born March 27, 1927, in Petersburg, son of John Dingbaum and Irene (Koelker) Dingbaum. Lester was raised in the rural Petersburg area, and attended local schools. On Oct. 22, 1951, Lester was married to the love of his life, Virginette "Virgie" Langel at Luxemburg, Iowa. They farmed together north of Masonville until retiring in 1980, when they moved to Manchester. Together they raised six children. Lester was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a hail adjuster for 25 years. He was a U.S. Air Force medic from 1946 to 1948. Lester was very handy with woodworking, creating amazing wood projects that are being cherished today by his family. Lester enjoyed reading magazines, watching baseball games, listening to a variety of music and talking all things farming. He most enjoyed visiting with family and friends, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his six children, Elaine Dingbaum (special friend Judy Phelps) of Cedar Rapids, Carla (Glen) Bockenstedt of Strawberry Point, Inez Dingbaum of Manchester, Mary (Kenn) Dighton of Manchester, Roger (Sheri) Dingbaum of Eastman, Wis., and Terry (Linda) Dingbaum of Healy, Alaska; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rita (Jack) Garside of Dubuque; sister-in-laws, Eileen Dingbaum of Dyersville, Germaine Ungs and Dorothy Langel, both from Luxemberg, Doris Langel of Dyersville; and several nieces and nephews. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie, in 2016; his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, Clem and Lecodia Langel; one brother, Alver Dingbaum; sisters- and brother-in laws, Veryl (Tony) Voss, Dorothy (Merlin) Maiers, Theresa (Bill) Gibbs and Julie (Leo) Gerken; and a great-grandson, Parker Donaldson. A thank you to the Good Neighbor Homes for the love and kindness to Lester and his family. Arrangements are pending with Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a Private Family Service and Interment held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
