LESTER LEE GROTH Garber Lester Lee Groth, 78, of Garber, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Una Groth of Garber; his three sons, Terry (Stacie) Groth of Strawberry Point, Kevin (Nikki) Groth of Strawberry Point and Jared (Jody) of Garber; 11 grandchildren, Damian, Meredith, Karsen, Liam, Erica, Kristen, Isabelle, Travis, Serena and Elsa Groth, and one granddaughter in heaven, Makenzie Groth; plus one great-grandchild on the way. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the former Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elkport, with Pastor Roland Waterman officiating. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends also may call one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Mount Harmony Cemetery, rural Garber, Iowa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.