Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA 50701
(319) 232-3235
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Thomas Ealy Sr.

Lester Thomas Ealy Sr. Obituary
LESTER THOMAS EALY SR. Waterloo Lester Thomas Ealy Sr., 58, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. There will be a luncheon at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Uturn Youth Ministry building, 512 N. 18th St., Clinton, IA 52732. He will be cremated. Lester is survived by children, Amber Cloud, Mary Ealy, Lester Ealy Jr., and Elizabeth Parker; and parents, Charles and Darlene Ealy and Laurel Galindo. Lester was preceded in death by Ealy grandparent and Kelley grandparents and sister, Margaret.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
