|
|
LESTER THOMAS EALY SR. Waterloo Lester Thomas Ealy Sr., 58, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. There will be a luncheon at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Uturn Youth Ministry building, 512 N. 18th St., Clinton, IA 52732. He will be cremated. Lester is survived by children, Amber Cloud, Mary Ealy, Lester Ealy Jr., and Elizabeth Parker; and parents, Charles and Darlene Ealy and Laurel Galindo. Lester was preceded in death by Ealy grandparent and Kelley grandparents and sister, Margaret.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019