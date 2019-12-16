Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leta Christy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leta Mae Christy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leta Mae Christy Obituary
LETA MAE CHRISTY Vinton Leta Mae Christy, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison, with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Garrison Cemetery. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -