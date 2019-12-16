|
LETA MAE CHRISTY Vinton Leta Mae Christy, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison, with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Garrison Cemetery. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019