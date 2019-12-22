|
LETHA RIDENOUR Hopkinton Letha Ridenour, 98, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Society, Manchester, following a brief illness. Per Letha's wishes, funeral services will be held at a later date in the spring. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Letha and her family into their care. Memorials may be sent to Letha's son, Brad Ridenour, at 829 New St., Manchester, IA 52057. Surviving are three children, Brad (Ann), Manchester, and Kent and Gayla (Joe) Ruiz, both of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; her daughter, Connie Rupe and grandson Todd Rupe; two sons-in-law, Raymond Rupe and Barton Kirkwood; a daughter-in-law, Carol Ridenour; six sisters and two brothers. Letha Florence Miller was born Oct. 21, 1921, in Delhi, Iowa. She was the daughter of Albert and Charlotte Sackett, Miller. Letha attended the Delhi consolidated schools until 10th grade. She graduated from the Quasqueton consolidated schools in 1938 as the valedictorian. Letha continued her education at Lenox College in Hopkinton. Letha married Elmer (Happy) Ridenour on Oct. 11, 1939, at the Zion Methodist Church, Colesburg. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1973. Letha was employed at Collins Radio at Anamosa from 1960 to 1969. She then started working for various "People" service programs from 1972 until she retired in 1991. She managed the Delaware County office of Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque, then managed the Homemaker Home Health Program sponsored by Catholic Charities. She worked in the Head Start Program under the HACAP program. Letha managed the Monticello Senior Dining Program and then went to work at Operation New View in Manchester until she retired. In retirement, she served on the Delaware County Council on Aging and the Scenic Valley Agency on Aging in Dubuque. She was member of the Volunteer Connection Board and volunteered as the treasurer/manager of the Hopkinton Meal Service for 11 years, retiring in 2008.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019