LEVERNE M. ROGEN Cedar Rapids Leverne M. Rogen, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of rural Decorah, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, where she had lived for the past two years. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Glenwood East Cemetery in rural Decorah. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Lutheran Church at 1197 Old Stage Rd., Decorah, IA 52101. Leverne Marion Rogen was born July 18, 1926, in rural Decorah, to Albert and Florence (Dinger) Lien. She was baptized and confirmed at Canoe Ridge Lutheran Church in rural Decorah and attended the Pleasant Township one-room country school. Leverne did painting and housekeeping and worked at Fjelstul Funeral Home for a short time. On April 23, 1944, she wrote her brother Raymond, who was serving in the war and had been injured, that she had been to Matters Ballroom last night, had a pretty good time with Jasper Rogen, and "he is a swell kid." At that time she was working at a painting job that started out at $4.50 a week and had gotten a raise to $7 a week, but got $9 last week as they were really busy. On Jan. 18, 1945, she married that "swell kid" Jasper Rogen, and together they farmed in rural Waukon, Iowa. In March of 1969, they sold out the livestock, milking machines, and bulk tank for the elevators and escalators of the city life in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Leverne worked for and retired from the kitchen at College Community School District. They enjoyed summer camping and fishing in Minnesota, and camping at the Iowa State Fair and Old Threshers Reunion. Leverne was a great cook, noted for her from scratch, extra high angel food cakes, kolaches, lefse and many other things. Surviving are her children, Donald (Susan) Rogen of Cedar Rapids, John Rogen of Des Moines, Susan (Rick) Rissman of Cedar Rapids and Gerald (Natalie) Rogen of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Cathy (Jason) Mahan, Barb Rogen, Jason Rissman, Shannon (Mark) Debner and Natasha Rogen; and great-grandchildren, Nichole and Hayley Mahan, Sydney and Sabryna Rissman and Madison Debner. Leverne was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Jasper; her parents; daughter, Janice Rogen; granddaughter, Kristine Rogen; grandson, Kip Rogen; her brothers, Edgar Stinson and Raymond, and Milton and Robert Lien; and sisters, Dorothy Strike and Mae Benson. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com
