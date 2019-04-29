LEWIS PEARSON Marion Lewis A. Pearson, 90, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born on Sept. 24, 1928, to John (Arthur) and Dora (Kaufman) Pearson in Wheaton, Minn. He graduated from Sisseton High School in South Dakota in 1947. Lewis married SeDalia (Della) Hammer on Feb. 18, 1951. He worked various jobs until being invited to join the military. He joined the U.S. Army in 1952, and served during the Korean conflict with the 101st Airborne Division, earning the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1954. When he returned home, he attended Wahpeton State School of Science studying electronics and refrigeration, graduating in 1959. He moved to Cedar Rapids to begin working at Collins Radio as a test technician, working on the Apollo project. He worked at Collins for 29 years, retiring in 1988. Lewis and Della raised five children. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, tractors and engines. Soon after his retirement, Della passed away, and he later met Edith Corporon. They were married on April 17, 1996, the anniversary of their first date. Lewis is survived by his wife, Edith (Corporon); children, Lee (Carol) Pearson, Kathy Bazyn, Judy (Paul) Hazlett; stepchildren, Ted (Sue) Biggart, Pat (Dennis) Pohlman and Gail Biggart; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Lewis is also survived by his brother, Roger. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Della; sons, Randy, Larry and an infant son; and a great-grandson. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 915 27th St., Marion, Iowa. Burial will take place following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for use with various local military groups. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary