LEXI JO BRINKMAN Marion Lexi Jo Brinkman, 26, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Lexi will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Per the Governor's proclamation, a limited number of guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Because of current pandemic guidelines, all guests are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Lexi was born on Nov. 28, 1993, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Cathy (Wicks) Kennedy and Randal Brinkman. She graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 2012 and received her associate degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Lexi developed a passion and love for animals at a very early age and devoted many years volunteering and advocating for various animal rescue groups and farm sanctuaries. Eight years ago, she rescued a small kitty that she named Precious. They developed a very special bond, and Presh was the light of her life. Presh was at her side at the very end. Lexi loved to travel and visit new places. She also had a love of plant-based food and sharing her recipes on her blog. She is survived by her father, Randal Brinkman; her mother and stepfather, Cathy and Larry Kennedy; sisters, Brynn (Alex) Sjulin and Shalane Brinkman; brother, Michael Kennedy; stepbrothers, Joshua (Ashley) Kennedy and Lucas (Jenni) Kennedy; grandparents, Dean and Marjorie Brinkman; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special cat, Precious. Lexi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Anvy Wicks; and her aunt, Margie Wicks. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lexi's memory may be directed to the Hercules Haven Rescue at www.herculeshaven.org
or the Iowa Farm Sanctuary at www.iowafarmsanctuary.org
. Please share a memory of Lexi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.