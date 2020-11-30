1/1
Lexi Jo Brinkman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lexi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEXI JO BRINKMAN Marion Lexi Jo Brinkman, 26, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Lexi will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Per the Governor's proclamation, a limited number of guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Because of current pandemic guidelines, all guests are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Lexi was born on Nov. 28, 1993, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Cathy (Wicks) Kennedy and Randal Brinkman. She graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 2012 and received her associate degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Lexi developed a passion and love for animals at a very early age and devoted many years volunteering and advocating for various animal rescue groups and farm sanctuaries. Eight years ago, she rescued a small kitty that she named Precious. They developed a very special bond, and Presh was the light of her life. Presh was at her side at the very end. Lexi loved to travel and visit new places. She also had a love of plant-based food and sharing her recipes on her blog. She is survived by her father, Randal Brinkman; her mother and stepfather, Cathy and Larry Kennedy; sisters, Brynn (Alex) Sjulin and Shalane Brinkman; brother, Michael Kennedy; stepbrothers, Joshua (Ashley) Kennedy and Lucas (Jenni) Kennedy; grandparents, Dean and Marjorie Brinkman; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special cat, Precious. Lexi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Anvy Wicks; and her aunt, Margie Wicks. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lexi's memory may be directed to the Hercules Haven Rescue at www.herculeshaven.org or the Iowa Farm Sanctuary at www.iowafarmsanctuary.org. Please share a memory of Lexi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved