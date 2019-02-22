LIBBIE ROSE SCHILD (PRESTON) (ZRUDSKY) Cedar Rapids Libbie Rose Schild (Preston) (Zrudsky) passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2019, at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Libbie was born in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 22, 1922, to John and Mary Zrudsky, and was married to Mildridge "Jinks" Preston on Jan. 24, 1941. After Jinks' passing in 1989, Libbie married Alvin "Bud" Schild on Nov. 22, 1991. Libbie and Bud spent many happy days at their cabin on the Wapsi. Libbie's funeral will be at the Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home at 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. A visitation with a light lunch will follow the funeral service at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Libbie will be laid to rest at the Fairfax Cemetery in Fairfax, Iowa. Libbie worked for 24 years at Wilson & Co. packing plant in Cedar Rapids. Libbie loved to cook, and those who were privileged to have her cooking loved to eat it. She especially was adept at making the traditional Czech dishes she grew up on. Libbie also loved making crafts and playing cards. She was sufficiently skilled at craft-making that she taught classes and wrote "how to" articles on various crafts. Libbie also was a great fisherman. A catfish of two pounds, which she declared the best size for eating, forever will be known by the family as a "Libbie fish." She welcomed many into her home and made all feel like family. Libbie was preceded in death by her husbands, Jinks and Bud; her three sons, David Preston and his wife, Pat, Michael (MaLinda) Preston and Gary (Penny) Preston; and many brothers and sisters. Libbie is survived by her stepchildren, Marilyn Klein, Maxine Main and Marlin Schild; her grandchildren, Dennis Preston, Brian Preston, Jamie Moran, Brenda Preston, Michele Burkhart and Matt Preston; as well as many great-grandchildren. Please share a memory of Libbie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary