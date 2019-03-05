LILA MAE SPERFSLAGE Monticello Lila Mae Sperfslage, 81, of Monticello, formerly of Coggon, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello with a parish vigil service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to Mass at Sacred Heart in Monticello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Castle Grove, Iowa. The Rev Paul Baldwin will officiate. Lila Mae was born Aug. 26, 1937, the daughter of Edwin and Armella (Recker) Besler. She married Joseph F. Sperfslage Jr. on April 29, 1958, in Worthington, Iowa. Together they farmed near Prairieburg for more than 50 years. Lila Mae loved to crochet, ride horses and spend time with her family. She loved her job as an associate at Walmart and the many long term friendships she made while working there. Survivors include her children, Jean (Daniel) Drummy of Ryan, Sharon (Chris) Manternach of Sand Springs, Joe (Anita) Sperfslage of Coggon, Alan (Lori) Sperfslage of Alburnett, David (Sue) Sperfslage of Central City, Linda (Andrew) Schwartz of Stoddard, Wis., and Dan (Tandi) Sperfslage of Campbellsport, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, Matthew, Deanne and Jennie Drummy, Byron, Erica and Jacob Manternach, Joe, Stephanie and Audrey Sperfslage, Ethan and Elizabeth Sperfslage, Lucas and Logan Sperfslage, Ryan and Zackary Schwartz and Isabelle and Aubrey Sperfslage; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Norma Jean Rave, Bob Besler and Louis Besler; and her sister-in-law, Monica Besler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph, in 2010; and her brother, Jerome Besler. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary