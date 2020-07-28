LILIANE ALICE SPRINGMAN Cedar Rapids Liliane Alice Springman, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. As per Lily's wishes, private family services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Liliane was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Paris, France, the daughter of Charles and Jeanne Saintobin Liliane is survived by her children, Shirley Kruckenberg (Jerry), Candy Thomas (Bill), Bob Springman (Kelly), Edie Opperman, Michelle Doolin (Emmitt), Kevin Springman (Sheri) and Barry Springman (Jerri); 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and Coocoo, her companion. She was preceded in death by sons, Michael and Kim; and grandchildren, Shane, Kathleen and Zoey. Memorials may be directed to Last Hope Animal Rescue, 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
