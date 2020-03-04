|
|
LILLIAN M. FICKEN Cedar Rapids Lillian M. Ficken, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday March 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the church with the Rev. David Renfro officiating. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Lillian is survived by her children, Gary (Sally) Ficken of Cedar Rapids and Debbie (Dan) McElroy-Bills of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Kathy (Gary) Gable of Snohomish, Wash.; and five grandchildren, Brittany Ficken of San Francisco, Calif., Madeleine Ficken of Dallas, Texas, and Sophie Ficken, Megan Bills and David Bills, all of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; and a son-in-law, William Bills. Lillian Mae Maas was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Homestead, Iowa, the daughter of Erwin and Minnie Behrens Maas. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1956 and immediately was hired as payroll secretary for Amana Refrigeration. Lillian was united in marriage to William George Ficken on Dec. 27, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. She worked as a secretary for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Aegon for 25 years. She also spent her time volunteering at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospital. Lillian enjoyed going out to eat with friends, attending band concerts and going to the Paramount. She also enjoyed Iowa Hawkeye sports. Lillian was an excellent daughter to her mom, and a loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. Her nurturing manner extended outside of her family to include friends and acquaintances through her volunteering. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020