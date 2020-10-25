LILLIAN M. MOESSNER Amana Lillian M. Moessner, 89, of Amana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the South Amana Cemetery, South Amana, with Pastor Heather Hayes officiating. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids. Lillian is survived by her daughters, Mary (Grant) Case of Atlanta, Marti (Mark) Marz of Cedar Rapids and Becky (Bill) Roark of Springfield, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Laura (Keith) Simmonds, Emily (Jay) Whiten, Andrew (Stephanie Campbell) Marz, Sarah (Gino) DiGioia, Amanda (Keith) Davis, Tim (Emily Callen) Roark and Kelly (Chris) Koehn; six great-grandchildren, Daniel and Anna Simmonds, Jackson Whiten, Nolan Davis, Daphne DiGioia and Jacob Marz; a sister-in-law, Katie Berger of Middle Amana; four nephews and six nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold; her parents, Martin and Henrietta (Bopp) Berger; sisters, Doris Trumpold and Rose Marie Lortz; brothers-in-law, John Trumpold, George Trimpe, Harlan Lortz, Arnold Moessner and Ray Berger; sisters-in-law, Lucille Moessner and Betty Moessner; her parents-in-law, Adolph and Lina Moessner; and a niece, Delielah Moffitt. Lillian was born Nov. 28, 1930, in South Amana. She graduated in 1948 from Amana High School and in 1951 from the College of Nursing at the University of Iowa. She married Harold on Dec. 20, 1950, in Iowa City. They raised their three daughters in Amana. Then they lived in North Liberty, Des Moines and Huntsville, Ala., while Harold taught in family practice residency programs. Lillian's first jobs were detasseling corn, weeding bean fields and waitressing at the South Amana Sandwich Shop and Bakery. As a newlywed and young mother, she worked as a nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals. She volunteered in hospice, for the American Cancer Society
, and was an elder, a deacon and thrift shop worker in the Presbyterian Church. She knit numerous baby booties and caps for St. Luke's Hospital. But Lillian named being an at-home mom as her best accomplishment in life. Her daughters agree she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. In retirement, Lillian and Harold moved to Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed a number of years wintering in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. They were lifelong fans of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes athletic teams and the Chicago Cubs. Lillian was a loving person with a servant's heart for others. Talking with babies always tickled her. She was very proud of all of the accomplishments of her family. Most importantly, she was thankful for God's faithfulness throughout her life. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the brave, dedicated and loving staff at Colonial Manor Nursing Home and Lakeview Assisted Living. We are thankful that she is free at last and is herself again heaven with Jesus Christ, whom she loved. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com