LILLIAN MARY LYONS DAVIS Solon Lillian Mary Lyons Davis of Solon, 64, died on Aug. 15, 2019, at her home, following a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, 2720 Muscatine Ave. in Iowa City and will continue one hour before services at the church. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Lillian was born May 29, 1955, to Thomas and Lillian Devane Lyons near Chicago. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in urban planning in 1977 and from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1998. Lillian practiced general and family law in Eastern Iowa for 20 years. Lillian was married to Robert Frank Davis on March 24, 1979, and together they raised three children: Sarah, Clare and Robert. Lillian was a very active member of her community, serving on the Solon School Board and volunteering with organizations including Solon Dollars for Scholars, Solon Boy Scouts, the Preucil School of Music, St. Andrews ELCA (Cedar Rapids) choir and church council, Solon Women's Club and Legal Aid. Lillian enjoyed being involved in politics and volunteered for many local campaigns. Lillian was an active and involved grandparent, always up for adventures with her four grandchildren. She loved to travel and faithfully attended family celebrations for her many siblings, nieces and nephews around the country. Lillian never missed a chance to sing or to start the dancing at any event with good music. Lillian is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Sarah and her husband, Clintin, and their children, Isaiah, Arthur and Micah, Columbia, Mo.; Clare and her husband, Benjamin, and their daughter, Lillian, Anamosa, Iowa; and Robert, Des Moines. Lillian also is survived by her parents, eight brothers and sisters, their spouses, nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Lillian requested that friends and family make a donation to an organization such as Solon Dollars for Scholars, the Preucil School of Music or ELCA Good Gifts.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019