Lillian Wacha
LILLIAN R. WACHA Toledo Lillian R. Wacha, 98, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Premier Estates of Toledo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Dennis Conway and Father Joseph Sevcik as concelebrants. It is still proper to wear masks and maintain social distancing. For those not comfortable or unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed on Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tama. Prior to Mass, visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama. Lillian was born Aug. 30, 1921, in rural Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Zmolek) Sevcik. On May 20, 1941, she was united in marriage to Richard Wacha at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in rural Clutier. Lillian was very involved in helping on the farm and raising her family. Lillian was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, then Holy Trinity and lastly St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she was involved in sharing communion with those who couldn't get out and visiting folks in the nursing home. Lillian enjoyed playing cards and going to flea markets with Richard. She liked being around people and her family, especially her grandchildren. Lillian was a great cook specializing in dumplings and sauerkraut. Survivors include her children, Don Wacha of Tama, Virginia (Bill) Safley of Tama and Stan (Sharon) Wacha of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Doug (Marla) Hlas, Marilyn Hlas, Deb (Dan) Backen, Danny (Emily) Hlas, Michael (Amanda) Hlas, Jon (Missy) Wacha and Jodi Wacha; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vera Sevcik of Traer and Helen Sevcik of Tama; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Richard, in 1987; granddaughter, Marsha Haubach; four brothers, Adolph, Joe, Milo and Paul Sevcik; and two sisters, Philomena Cibula and Mary Keller. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
