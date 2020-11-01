LINDA ANN BLACKFORD Marion Linda Ann Blackford, 68, of Marion, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Linda passed peacefully at her home surrounded by those who loved her. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Jon Moss. A private committal service for immediate family will be held at Prairie Chapel Cemetery in rural Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Linda was born Oct. 18, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Ruth Ann (Pech) Dunn. She was a 1970 graduate of Linn-Mar High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. Linda was united in marriage to Wayne Blackford on Sept. 7, 1973. She worked for Linn-Mar schools, Philip's Diamond Shop and for many years at Country Hardwoods. Linda was an excellent cook and baker, and made weekly Sunday dinners for her family. Linda was a member of Prairie Chapel Church and later Prairie Drive Full Gospel, where she served as a pastor and ministered with her music. Linda had a very strong faith and instilled that in all her family. Linda is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Blackford; daughters, Erin (Jeremy) Petersen of Marion and Leah (Kasey) Nebergall of Mechanicsville, Iowa; son, Wyatt (Kelly) Blackford of Marion; grandchildren, Reed, Ross, Evan and Eli Petersen, Olivia, Kale, Regan and Colt Nebergall, Xander and Vera Scott, Ryder Blackford, and one grandbaby due in May; sister-in-law, Jean Dunn; siblings, Louan (Jim) Handke, Lance (Karen) Dunn and Lisa Hoffmann; stepmother, Irene Wears; brothers-in-law, Bud (Kris) Blackford and Gary (Kathy) Blackford; and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Louise Blackford; brother, Lynn Dunn; and nephew, Scott Blackford. A very special thank-you for all the prayers and support as Linda fought her cancer battle over the past nine months. A special thanks to Jean Dunn for all her time taking Linda to her treatments, and Louan and Jim Handke for all efforts, big and small. A memorial fund in Linda's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
