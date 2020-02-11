|
|
LINDA L. CHESMORE Cedar Rapids Linda L. Chesmore, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Linda was born May 1, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edward and Pauline (Bittle) Pulda. The couple later divorced and she was raised by Pauline and Ken Honn. She met the love of her life, Beverly (Gillispie) Pisarik, in 1979. The couple married Aug. 11, 2009, in Iowa City. Linda worked at Souvenir Pen Co., which later became Cedar Crest. She retired in 2010. Linda had a very quick wit and enjoyed family barbecues, fishing and landscaping the yard with flowers. In her earlier years, Linda loved to go bowling. Linda enjoyed traveling to Arizona with her sister, Judy. She also loved to visit the mountains of Colorado and the lakes of Minnesota. She adored her cats and took a lot of pleasure in riding her tractor. Linda thought hot air balloons were a thing of beauty and she loved the rumble of a motorcycle. Linda's family meant everything to her and her love for her grandchildren was immense. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Linda is survived by her wife, Beverly Pisarik; stepsons, Barton Pisarik of Jacksonville, Fla., and Donny Chesmore; grandchildren, Megan and Sean Pisarik; siblings, Edward (Sue) Pulda of Missouri, Judy Kaufman of Cedar Rapids and Patty (Robin) Honn of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pauline; stepfather, Ken Honn; brother, Gary Honn; and grandparents, Lenora Bittle and Everett Bittle. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020