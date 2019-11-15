|
LINDA (MCMURRIN) ESPARZA Cedar Rapids Linda (McMurrin) Esparza, 58, passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Per her request, there will be no services. Linda was born in Cedar Rapids to Barbara and Donald McMurrin. She was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004 and fought bravery through various types of cancer until she was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer this October of 2019. She then went to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House to live out the last of her days in peace. She is survived by her children, Dutch Long and Dallas Esparza; brother, Dennis McMurrin; sisters, Debra Avis and Kathy McMurrin; mother, Barbara McMurrin; and grandchildren, Anakin and Trevon Long, and Aria and Atlas Esparza. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald McMurrin; grandparents, Harold and Carol Schneider, and William and Mae McMurrin; niece, Chasity Avis; and other extended family. Thank you to the staff at hospice house and Mercy hospital for their kindness and support.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019