Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (McMurrin) Esparza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (McMurrin) Esparza Obituary
LINDA (MCMURRIN) ESPARZA Cedar Rapids Linda (McMurrin) Esparza, 58, passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Per her request, there will be no services. Linda was born in Cedar Rapids to Barbara and Donald McMurrin. She was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004 and fought bravery through various types of cancer until she was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer this October of 2019. She then went to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House to live out the last of her days in peace. She is survived by her children, Dutch Long and Dallas Esparza; brother, Dennis McMurrin; sisters, Debra Avis and Kathy McMurrin; mother, Barbara McMurrin; and grandchildren, Anakin and Trevon Long, and Aria and Atlas Esparza. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald McMurrin; grandparents, Harold and Carol Schneider, and William and Mae McMurrin; niece, Chasity Avis; and other extended family. Thank you to the staff at hospice house and Mercy hospital for their kindness and support.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -