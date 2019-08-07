|
|
LINDA MARIE FEYE Cedar Rapids Linda Marie Feye, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord in her home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 1:45 p.m. rosary. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019