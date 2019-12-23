|
LINDA FRANCIS WHITE North Liberty Linda Francis White, 53, of North Liberty, died unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2019, at her home. Linda was born Nov. 4, 1966, in St. Louis, Mo., to Don and Anita (Noskay) Kneisler. Growing up with three older brothers and one younger sister taught her the value of strong family ties at a young age. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1985 in St. Louis, where she was a star softball player and was also a dancer. Linda later had two daughters, Rachelle and Teanna, raising them on her own while going to school, working full time and dealing with serious health complications from Buerger's disease. She moved to Iowa City and reconnected with an old friend who soon became her husband and loving stepfather to her children. Linda married the love of her life, Kelly White, on Dec. 23, 2004, in Las Vegas and spent 15 memorable years together. Her struggles in life led her to Melrose Alcoholics Anonymous, where she made many friends who helped her maintain her sobriety for 20 years. She was an inspiration to those in her life who were struggling. She was proud of her dedication as a site supervisor for Systems Unlimited for many years. Linda lost a part of her when her mother died in 2014. Her greatest joy in life was being a grandma to six grandchildren who love her as much as she loves them. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King novels. She gave so much and asked for so little. She will be missed for all that she was to her friends and family, especially proud dog mom to Sasha and Sugar. Survivors include her husband, Kelly White; her oldest daughter, Rachelle (Tyler) Zacek; youngest daughter, Teanna Tanner (Anthony Fedro) and their children, Dre Tanner and Anthony Jr.; two brothers, Dan (Wimberly) Kneisler, Steve Kneisler and Eva (Rick) Smith; sister-in-law, Karen Kneisler; her stepdaughter, Nicole (Scott) Nixon, and their children, Nina, Silas and Raelyn; stepson, Josh (Rose) White, and their son, Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Fred; and her dogs, Sadie and Sophie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Melrose Alcoholics Anonymous. Service details will be posted when they have been decided at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019